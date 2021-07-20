United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $298.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.69. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

