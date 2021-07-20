Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Head to Head Comparison

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.25 $6.06 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -1,352.02% -135.83% Amerigo Resources 13.16% 19.66% 9.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Augusta Gold and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Augusta Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

