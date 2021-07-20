Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NYSE:SYF opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

