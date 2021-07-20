Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

APR has been the subject of a number of other reports. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.98 million and a PE ratio of 0.56.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

