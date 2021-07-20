Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

