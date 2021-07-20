Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RRC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.