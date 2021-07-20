Watsco (WSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $278.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.06. Watsco has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.