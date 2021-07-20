Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84. Safehold has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 253,539 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,987. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

