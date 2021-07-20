Veritex (VBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

