Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

