Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 542,472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

