Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.07.

Shares of CFLT opened at $40.14 on Monday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

