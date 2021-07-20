Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 5,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,465,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.