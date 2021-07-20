AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of AVEO opened at $5.35 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. Research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,980,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.