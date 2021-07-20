Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.27.

ARMK stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.