$0.72 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock worth $2,460,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

