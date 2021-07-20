Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Global Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It provides acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. Heritage Global Inc., formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

HGBL stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

