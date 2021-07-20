Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.79

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and traded as high as $36.75. Fujitsu shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 15,568 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FJTSY. Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. cut shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

