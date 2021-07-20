Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.