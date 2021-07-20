Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

