ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $363.66

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.66 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 342.40 ($4.47). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 31,802 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.00 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363.66.

About ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

