Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $38.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $3,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

