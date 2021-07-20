Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

