SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 114,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

