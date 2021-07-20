FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

FibroGen stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FibroGen by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

