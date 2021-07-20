SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIVB opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.68. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $214.78 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

