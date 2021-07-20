Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.00 ($118.82).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €55.06 ($64.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €66.71. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €56.24 ($66.16) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.