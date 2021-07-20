Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €131.66 ($154.89) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €132.29.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.