Arch Resources (ARCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $858.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

