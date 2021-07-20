Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

