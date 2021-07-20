First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FR. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

Shares of FR opened at C$15.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,453,000. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at C$1,817,750. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,400 over the last quarter.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

