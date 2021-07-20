National Bankshares Cuts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.59.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

