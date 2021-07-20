Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.17.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

