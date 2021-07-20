Cowen Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $284.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.35.

CMI stock opened at $233.13 on Friday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $179.16 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

