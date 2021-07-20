Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Wharf stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Wharf has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

