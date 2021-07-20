XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,280 ($68.98). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,760 ($62.19), with a volume of 14,155 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The company has a market capitalization of £934.96 million and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,221.42.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

