Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 679 shares.

The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.