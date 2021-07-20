Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 158.90 ($2.08). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 155.45 ($2.03), with a volume of 7,854,644 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TW shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.94.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

