Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €28.24 ($33.22). Vivendi shares last traded at €28.00 ($32.94), with a volume of 1,358,743 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.92.

Vivendi Company Profile (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.