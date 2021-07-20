Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Declines By 31.2%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

