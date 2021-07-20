Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,818,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,181,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,965 shares of company stock worth $8,642,434. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.