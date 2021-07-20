Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.