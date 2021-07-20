AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Up 36.9% in June

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 511,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.55. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the period. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.