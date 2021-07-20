Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

