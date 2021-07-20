SL Industries’ (SLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.77.

SLI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11.

SL Industries Company Profile

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

