SL Industries’ (SLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.77.
SLI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11.
SL Industries Company Profile
