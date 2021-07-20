Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.26.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,514.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.