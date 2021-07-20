Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.26.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08.
In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,514.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
