Boston Properties (BXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BXP opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

