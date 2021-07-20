Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 58.43.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 115,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,983,914.12. Insiders sold 16,188,933 shares of company stock worth $435,313,766 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 58.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

