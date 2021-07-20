Contrasting Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and Performant Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Performant Financial has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Performant Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Performant Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 94.89 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Performant Financial $155.94 million 1.54 -$13.99 million $0.12 36.25

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% Performant Financial -4.20% 5.31% 1.66%

Summary

Performant Financial beats Sharing Economy International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides default aversion and/or first party call center services. In addition, the company offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

