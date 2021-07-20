$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to post sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $5.01 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

AVT stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Avnet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

